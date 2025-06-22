JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guild in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point lowered Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Guild to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Guild has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Guild by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guild by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 674,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

