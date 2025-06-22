Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 94,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

