Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 20th

Get alerts:

Broadcom, Arista Networks, ServiceNow, AT&T, Quantum Computing, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,049,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,806,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.11. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $7.90 on Friday, reaching $974.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $960.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $971.98. The stock has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 132.39, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $27.96. 18,642,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,588,181. The stock has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.26. 25,081,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,530,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $198.56. 2,200,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,167. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,032. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $309.19. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,168.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Read More