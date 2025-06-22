The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,329,000 after purchasing an additional 960,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $704,855,000 after purchasing an additional 728,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $230,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $332.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.31 and its 200-day moving average is $349.46. The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $292.27 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.67.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

