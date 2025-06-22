Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Titan Machinery stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $435.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.76 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,221.68. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 634,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 188,998 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.