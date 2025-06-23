Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,346 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.08 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

