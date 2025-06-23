Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Target Price at $218.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.50.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.25 and its 200-day moving average is $189.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $91,830,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

