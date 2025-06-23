L.M. Kohn & Company Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $274.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

