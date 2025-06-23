Q3 Earnings Forecast for High Tide Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

CVE:HIT opened at C$0.10 on Monday. High Tide has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

