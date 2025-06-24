Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.