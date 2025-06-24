Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.11.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.70. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

