Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

AXON opened at $783.24 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $279.02 and a 1-year high of $806.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $696.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

