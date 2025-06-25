Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,714,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,165,000 after acquiring an additional 627,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,182,000 after buying an additional 343,592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,406,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $360.77 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $285.35 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.01 and a 200 day moving average of $371.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.27.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

