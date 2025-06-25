Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bicara Therapeutics were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCAX. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

