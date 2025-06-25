Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:ASR opened at $305.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.03). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $430.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $24.585 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.