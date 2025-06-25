Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.