Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
IJJ opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $121.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.