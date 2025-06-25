Brokerages Set Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price at $196.74

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.74.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

Oracle Stock Up 4.0%

ORCL opened at $215.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $604.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

