Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Price Target at $75.73

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.63, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.73.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,373,933 shares in the company, valued at $170,970,654.66. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,298,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,478,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,572.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,144,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,045 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,163,000 after purchasing an additional 788,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

