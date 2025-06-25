Insight Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.13. 20,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 634% from the average session volume of 2,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Insight Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

About Insight Acquisition

Insight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the FinTech, wealth, asset, investment management, and insurance tech sectors.

