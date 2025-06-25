Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.