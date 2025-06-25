JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,585 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 15.3%

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

