Maxim Group Cuts Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Price Target to $3.00

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Globus Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Down 3.5%
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.
