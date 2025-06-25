VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 431,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,198,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,012 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1546 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

