Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,209 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.0492 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

