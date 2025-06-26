Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells $1,697,500.00 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,291,192 shares in the company, valued at $349,385,968.40. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Trading Down 3.7%

CDRE stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $130.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Cadre’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cadre by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 826,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadre by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America cut Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadre

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.