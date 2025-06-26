Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 87,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $158.77 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average is $175.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

