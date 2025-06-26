Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,751 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:DD opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

