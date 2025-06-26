PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,970 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.2%

Mosaic stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

