Analysts Set BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Price Target at $20.33

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKSY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 14,829.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 50.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

