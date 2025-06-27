Analysts Set BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Price Target at $20.33

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Several research firms have weighed in on BKSY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $21.92.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 50.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
