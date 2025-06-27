Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $106.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of UBER opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

