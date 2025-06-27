Seaport Res Ptn Boosts Earnings Estimates for H. B. Fuller

Get H. B. Fuller alerts:

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for H. B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H. B. Fuller’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

H. B. Fuller stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. H. B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from H. B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Insider Transactions at H. B. Fuller

In related news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.66 per share, with a total value of $198,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,310. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of H. B. Fuller

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $36,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in H. B. Fuller by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H. B. Fuller by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 127,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 82,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About H. B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

