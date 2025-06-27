Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Receives C$7.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.06.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CIA. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Champion Iron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Desjardins upgraded Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Champion Iron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on CIA

Champion Iron Trading Up 1.9%

Champion Iron Company Profile

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$3.29 and a 1-year high of C$6.90.

(Get Free Report

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.