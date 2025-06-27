D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 105.04% and a negative net margin of 41.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 149.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 127.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

