Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $176.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

