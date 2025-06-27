Royal Bank Of Canada Begins Coverage on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,270,000 after buying an additional 641,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,686,000 after buying an additional 2,004,515 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,433,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,257,000 after buying an additional 233,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,378,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,259,000 after buying an additional 59,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

