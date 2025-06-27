Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.91.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $3,341,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $294,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 214.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 409,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.