Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for HON Earnings

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the conglomerate will earn $12.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.11. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.21.

Shares of HON stock opened at $226.38 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

