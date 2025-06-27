JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at Arete Research

Arete Research upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JD. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.

JD stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 63.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,181,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,675 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 13.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 900.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 315,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

