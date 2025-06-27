International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $464,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,370.19. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,753 shares of company stock valued at $17,688,180 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

