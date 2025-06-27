Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) versus NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) Head to Head Analysis

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and NeueHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute -15.38% -445.02% -34.13% NeueHealth -14.28% -6.40% -17.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncology Institute and NeueHealth”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $393.41 million 0.51 -$64.66 million ($0.70) -3.20 NeueHealth $936.66 million 0.07 -$134.68 million ($22.00) -0.31

Oncology Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeueHealth. Oncology Institute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeueHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oncology Institute and NeueHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oncology Institute presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. NeueHealth has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Oncology Institute’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than NeueHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeueHealth beats Oncology Institute on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

