Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,372,000 after acquiring an additional 91,361 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dorman Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,495,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

