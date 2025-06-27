OTCMKTS:HNNMY FY2026 EPS Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

Get Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Hennes & Mauritz in a report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Hennes & Mauritz’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 billion.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res lowered Hennes & Mauritz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hennes & Mauritz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hennes & Mauritz has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

