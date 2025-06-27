PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Receives $51.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

PHINIA Trading Up 2.3%

PHINIA stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. PHINIA has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $57.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PHINIA will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In other PHINIA news, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 436,486 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,588.78. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh acquired 1,400 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,983.32. The trade was a 22.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,423 shares of company stock valued at $458,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHINIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PHINIA by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in PHINIA by 853.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

