Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Clare Gilmartin Sells 48,360 Shares

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider Clare Gilmartin sold 48,360 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($14.52), for a total value of £511,648.80 ($702,139.15).

LON WISE opened at GBX 1,068 ($14.66) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. Wise plc has a 12-month low of GBX 558 ($7.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,225 ($16.81).

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 40.37 ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Wise had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 25.11%. Analysts forecast that Wise plc will post 37.7347752 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($17.02) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

