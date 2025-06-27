Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Range Resources

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.95.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.3%

RRC stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. This represents a 38.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.