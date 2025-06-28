Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,159 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after buying an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

