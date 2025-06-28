CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:CNP opened at $36.41 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.