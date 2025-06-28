Spire Wealth Management Sells 19,109 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,109 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $123.27 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.02. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.