Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 116.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Teradyne stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

