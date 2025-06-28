Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Raised by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 136.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.